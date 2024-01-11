Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.9 %

ADM opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after acquiring an additional 311,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.