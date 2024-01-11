Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,208 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.52% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $246,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 150.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDX stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

