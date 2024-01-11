Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

