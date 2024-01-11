Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 302,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

