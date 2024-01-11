Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

