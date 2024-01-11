Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 54,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $293.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.81 and a 200 day moving average of $266.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

