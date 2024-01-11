Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 328,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

