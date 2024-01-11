Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 803,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,113,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $3,252,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.4 %

CVS stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $91.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

