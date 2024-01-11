Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in eBay by 42.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,611,240 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $72,006,000 after purchasing an additional 480,156 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in eBay by 15.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,398 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.