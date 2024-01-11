Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after buying an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

