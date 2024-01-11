Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

