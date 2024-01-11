Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $681,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.