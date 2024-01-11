Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

NYSE O opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

