Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 5,881 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Newmont by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

