Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

