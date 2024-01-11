Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 148 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after acquiring an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after acquiring an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after acquiring an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $238.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $245.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

