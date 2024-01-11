Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,618,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $105.02 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.97.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

