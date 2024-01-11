Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 326 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.22.

International Paper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

