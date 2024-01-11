Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 373 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

