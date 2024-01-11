Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 527,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 58.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,232,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,756,000 after purchasing an additional 453,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $166.92 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.93.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

