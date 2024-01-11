Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 468 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

