Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 52 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $483.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.48. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $485.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

