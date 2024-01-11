Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 92 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $184.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

