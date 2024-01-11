Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 30,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 53,755 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $10.46.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACT. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,645,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

