Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $249.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $251.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,746 shares of company stock valued at $46,252,094 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

