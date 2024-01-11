Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks stock opened at $249.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

