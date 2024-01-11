Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.94.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $249.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $195.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,746 shares of company stock worth $46,252,094 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 450.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 36.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

