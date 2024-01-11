Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Articles

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

