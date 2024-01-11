Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $3.83.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
