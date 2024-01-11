ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.44.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

