Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ARKAY
Arkema Trading Down 0.5 %
Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. Arkema had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
About Arkema
Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.
