ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $979.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARR. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARR

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,200,331.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 455,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.