ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

ARR stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $979.31 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARR shares. UBS Group started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

