ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in December

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.24. 2,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $496.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.75. ASM International has a twelve month low of $297.68 and a twelve month high of $536.76.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $677.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ASMIY. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASMIY

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.