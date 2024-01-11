ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 149,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $711.69. 270,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.59. The firm has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

