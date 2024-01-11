AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.09.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetMark Financial

In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 134.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

