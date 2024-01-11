Assetmark Inc. Acquires 183,889 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,889 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $39,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 166.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.1% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 279.5% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,278 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $108.65 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

