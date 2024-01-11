Assetmark Inc. Acquires 6,506 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 739,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $43,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,316,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000.

BATS:BBCA opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

