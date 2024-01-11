Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 828.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 275,497 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $34,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

