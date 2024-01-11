Assetmark Inc. Buys 361,807 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $40,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

