Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,793 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $33,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,568,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.