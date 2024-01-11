Assetmark Inc. Has $36.76 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $36,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4 %

FDX stock opened at $250.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

