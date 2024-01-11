Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of PulteGroup worth $47,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $105.21 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.85 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

