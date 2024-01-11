Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,002 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Super Micro Computer worth $42,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock worth $23,217,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $342.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.90. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

