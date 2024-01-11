Assetmark Inc. Purchases 27,290 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $29,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

