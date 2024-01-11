Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,975 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Coterra Energy worth $45,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.