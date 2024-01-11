Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $630.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $637.05.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

