Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.68% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $50,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

