Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,708 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,040,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $52,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

