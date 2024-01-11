Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of KLA worth $54,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Stock Down 0.0 %

KLA stock opened at $556.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

