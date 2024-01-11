Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 4,057 shares.The stock last traded at $34.40 and had previously closed at $34.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $734.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

